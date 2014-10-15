FDA approves two treatments from Roche, Boehringer for fatal lung disorder

Oct 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two drugs to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), marking its first-ever approvals for the fatal lung disease with no clear etiology and no cure.

Roche Holding AG's Esbriet, which is already in use in Europe and Canada, and privately held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev both received the regulatory nod much earlier than expected. (1.usa.gov/1qwx6Cj) (1.usa.gov/1qwyxk5)

Esbriet was developed by InterMune Inc, which Switzerland-based Roche agreed to buy for $8.3 billion in August, banking largely on the treatment's potential.

The agency's decision is a crucial milestone in the management of the disease, which affects about 100,000 people in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)