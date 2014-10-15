FDA approves two treatments from Roche, Boehringer for fatal lung disorder

BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings prices 2.4 mln shares of common stock at $10.50/shr
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two drugs to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), marking its first-ever approvals for the fatal lung disease with no clear etiology and no cure.
Roche Holding AG's Esbriet, which is already in use in Europe and Canada, and privately held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev both received the regulatory nod much earlier than expected. (1.usa.gov/1qwx6Cj) (1.usa.gov/1qwyxk5)
Esbriet was developed by InterMune Inc, which Switzerland-based Roche agreed to buy for $8.3 billion in August, banking largely on the treatment's potential.
The agency's decision is a crucial milestone in the management of the disease, which affects about 100,000 people in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen at an event in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in new Delhi. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to brie