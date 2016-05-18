U.S. FDA approves Roche's immunotherapy for bladder cancer

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Roche Holding AG's immunotherapy for the most common form of bladder cancer.
The drug, Tecentriq, belongs to a closely watched class of drugs called PD-1 inhibitors, which help the immune system fight cancer by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade attack.
This is the first approval in this class of drugs for this type of cancer, the agency said. (1.usa.gov/206G1Nc) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: