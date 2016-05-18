版本:
2016年 5月 19日

U.S. FDA approves Roche's immunotherapy for bladder cancer

May 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Roche Holding AG's immunotherapy for the most common form of bladder cancer.

The drug, Tecentriq, belongs to a closely watched class of drugs called PD-1 inhibitors, which help the immune system fight cancer by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade attack.

This is the first approval in this class of drugs for this type of cancer, the agency said. (1.usa.gov/206G1Nc) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

