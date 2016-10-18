Roche's lung cancer drug wins U.S. approval

Oct 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG's
new immunotherapy, Tecentriq, won approval on Tuesday
from U.S. health regulators as a second-line lung cancer
treatment, a decision seen likely to erode Bristol-Myers
Squibb's position in this hotly contested market.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tecentriq to
be used in non-small cell lung cancer patients previously
treated with chemotherapy, regardless of whether their tumours
express a protein called PD-L1. People with high PD-L1 levels
are generally more receptive to immunotherapy.
In study results released this month, patients getting
Tecentriq lived on average 4.2 months longer than those taking
chemotherapy.
Tecentriq is aiming for a share of the treatment market now
dominated by Bristol's Opdivo, a drug which doctors can also
prescribe for patients regardless of their levels of
immune-system suppressing PD-L1 expression.
In the first half, Opdivo sales hit $1.58 billion, about
three times that of Merck & Co's drug, Keytruda, that is
prescribed only for people who express a certain level of PD-L1.
Analysts estimate Tecentriq's annual sales across all
cancers - it is already approved for bladder cancer and will
seek approval for more indications - will reach $4 billion in
2021, according to consensus figures compiled by Thomson
Reuters.
Tecentriq, Opdivo and Keytruda are the initial entrants in a
highly promising class of immunotherapy drugs now transforming
cancer treatment and are jockeying for pole position, either for
use alone or in combination with other drugs.
Lung cancer, responsible for 20 percent of the annual 8
million annual cancer deaths worldwide, is the top commercial
opportunity.
(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich; additional reporting by
Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)