UPDATE 1-U.S. extends review of Roche MS drug Ocrevus by three months

ZURICH Dec 20 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has extended its review of Roche's
multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus by three months to March
28, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Roche is counting on Ocrevus becoming a mainstay treatment
for patients suffering from the neurological disease to help
bolster its revenue as other top selling drugs in its portfolio
start to face competition from cheaper copies.
"The extension is the result of the submission of additional
data by Roche regarding the commercial manufacturing process of
Ocrevus, which required additional time for FDA review. The
extension is not related to the efficacy or safety of Ocrevus,"
Roche said in a statement.
"We are working closely with the FDA during their review and
are committed to bringing this innovative medicine to the over
400,000 people with MS in the U.S. living with this disabling
disease as quickly as possible," said Sandra Horning, Roche's
chief medical officer and head of global product development.
Roche shares closed down 0.1 percent in Switzerland before
the extension of the review was announced.
Roche has said that in its trials among relapsing-remitting
multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients, 75 percent more reached "no
evidence of disease activity" status taking Ocrevus than those
on Merck's Rebif, a standard therapy.
Doctors also found no evidence of disease progression in a
47 percent higher proportion of primary progressive multiple
sclerosis (PPMS) patients who got Ocrevus compared with those on
a placebo. There are no approved treatments for PPMS patients.
Over the past year, Roche has accelerated its timeline for
U.S. approval of Ocrevus after winning FDA fast-track review
status for the drug, and the FDA had been due to give its ruling
by Dec. 28.
Roche has said that European approval will take longer,
probably not coming until the third quarter of 2017, as the drug
did not benefit from the European Medicines Agency's accelerated
review programme.
Also known as ocrelizumab, Roche's medicine has not always
enjoyed such favourable prospects.
In 2010, Roche and Biogen suspended trials of the humanised
monoclonal antibody against rheumatoid arthritis after patents
died from fatal opportunistic infections. Trials were also
suspended for lupus nephritis patients. (reut.rs/2gJfDIp)
Against multiple sclerosis, however, Roche has said the
infection deaths were not repeated, with the negative effects of
Ocrevus mostly infusion-related and appearing at similar rates
as those of placebo treatments.
