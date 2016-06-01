Roche's liquid biopsy test gets U.S. approval

June 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday approved Roche Holding AG's liquid diagnostic
test to detect gene mutation associated with non-small-cell lung
cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.
Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, a blood-based companion
diagnostic for cancer drug Tarceva, is the first FDA-approved
genetic test that can detect epidermal growth factor receptor
(EGFR) gene mutations which are present in about 10-20 percent
of NSCLC patients.
The FDA said the detection of the mutations aids in
selecting patients who may benefit from treatment with Tarceva,
manufactured by Astellas Pharma Inc and distributed by
Roche's Genentech unit.
NSCLC tumors may shed DNA into a patient's blood, making it
possible to detect specific mutations in blood samples.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)