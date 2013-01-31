Roche reports positive results for leukaemia drug in study

ZURICH Jan 31 Roche's GA101 drug
significantly improved progression-free survival in people with
chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), giving the Swiss drugmaker
the first signal it may have a viable successor to its current
best-selling medicine.
Roche said on Thursday data from the first late-stage study
on GA101 found taking the drug significantly reduced the risk of
the disease worsening or death compared with the chemotherapy
chlorambucil alone.
The Basel-based drugmaker is banking on the success of GA101
to fend off the threat of so-called biosimilar copies of its
cancer and arthritis treatment MabThera, its top seller in 2012
with sales of 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($7.3 billion).
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)