中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 13:30 BJT

Roche says Gazyva does not meet primary endpoint in phase III testing

ZURICH, July 18 Roche's Gazyva did not significantly reduce the risk of disease worsening or death compared to an alternative treatment for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in a phase III GOYA test, the company said on Monday.

"Two previous studies showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro helped people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma or chronic lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening compared to MabThera/Rituxan, when each was combined with chemotherapy," Roche's Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning said.

"We were hopeful we could show a similar result for people with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and once again improve on the standard of care." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

