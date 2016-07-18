Roche says Gazyva does not meet primary endpoint in phase III testing

ZURICH, July 18 Roche's Gazyva did not
significantly reduce the risk of disease worsening or death
compared to an alternative treatment for people with previously
untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in a phase III GOYA
test, the company said on Monday.
"Two previous studies showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro helped people
with previously untreated follicular lymphoma or chronic
lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease
worsening compared to MabThera/Rituxan, when each was combined
with chemotherapy," Roche's Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning
said.
"We were hopeful we could show a similar result for people
with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and once again improve on the
standard of care."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)