UPDATE 1-Roche receives blood cancer drug blow after Gazyva trial fails to meet endpoint

ZURICH, July 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said trials showed its new blood cancer drug Gazyva failed to
deliver significant improvements over an older medicine in
people with an aggressive type of blood cancer, a blow in its
fight against competition from biosimilars.
Gazyva did not significantly reduce the risk of disease
worsening or death for people with previously untreated diffuse
large B-cell lymphoma, over current drug Rituxan in a phase III
GOYA study, Roche said on Monday.
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common form of
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. An estimated 25,000 new U.S. cases of
the aggressive blood cancer, and 10,000 deaths from it, are seen
each year.
"Two previous studies showed Gazyva/Gazyvaro helped people
with previously untreated follicular lymphoma or chronic
lymphocytic leukaemia live longer without their disease
worsening compared to MabThera/Rituxan, when each was combined
with chemotherapy," Roche's Chief Medical Officer Sandra Horning
said.
"We were hopeful we could show a similar result for people
with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and once again improve on the
standard of care."
The study included 1,418 previously untreated patients.
Clinical trials with the new drug are important in deciding
how well the Swiss company is placed to fend off cheaper
competition from so-called biosimilar copies of Rituxan, which
are likely to hit the market in the next couple of years.
Strong results with Gazyva mean Roche can argue that its new
drug delivers better results for patients, even if it is more
expensive than biosimilars.
Roche's shares were boosted in May after Gazyva proved
significantly better than Rituxan at delaying disease
progression in people with previously untreated follicular
lymphoma, and Chief Executive Severin Schwan said he could
"sleep better" after the win for Roche.
