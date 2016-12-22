Roche's emicizumab haemophilia drug succeeds in trial

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH Dec 22 Roche Holding AG's emicizumab drug for treating haemophilia A met its primary endpoint in a phase III study, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.
"The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time in people treated with emicizumab prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic treatment," it said in a statement, adding all secondary endpoints were also met.
Roche is hoping to win a slice of the $11 billion-a-year haemophilia drug market with the drug, also known as ACE910, which represents a threat to more traditional treatments from Novo Nordisk and Shire. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.