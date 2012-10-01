Cancer trials show 1 year on Roche's Herceptin is best

UPDATE 2-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
LONDON Oct 1 Extending treatment with Roche's breast cancer drug Herceptin to two years from the one year current standard is not worth while, trial data showed on Monday, but shortening treatment to six months also looks unlikely to benefit patients.
The results of two keenly-watched studies on Herceptin, known generically as trastuzumab, banish a downside risk for Roche, but also limit its ability to squeeze more value out of the lucrative drug before it loses its patent from 2014.
Analysts had said the Swiss drugmaker could lose up to $1.5 billion in revenue from the blockbuster medicine in the medium term if six months treatment had been shown to be just as effective.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's planned economic agenda has fanned the flames for Wall Street's record-setting run, but some investors worry that his first major address to Congress next week risks dousing it if his plans look slow to execute or are overly vague.