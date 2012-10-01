UPDATE 3-Cancer trials show 1 year on Roche's Herceptin is best

* Roche trial favours status quo, French trial inconclusive
* Experts say key message is one year of Herceptin is best
* Results limit downside risk for Roche's Herceptin revenues
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 1 The results of two studies into
Roche's breast cancer drug Herceptin published on
Monday showed that the current standard treatment of taking the
drug for a year provides the best outcome for patients.
This removes a downside risk for Roche that could have cost
the Swiss company up to $1.5 billion in sales if the trials had
showed that a shorter treatment of six months would be just as
effective.
But the results also limit Roche's ability to squeeze more
value out of the lucrative drug before it loses its patent from
2014 because one study showed that extending the time patients
take the drug to two years from one was not worthwhile.
Analysts viewed this confirmation of the status quo for
treatment with Herceptin as positive for Roche.
Analysts at Chevreux's pharma team in London said the
overall picture from the studies was "reassuring for the
Herceptin franchise." Shares in Roche were trading up 1.4
percent at 178.4 francs by 1047 GMT.
Analysts had said the Swiss firm, the world's biggest maker
of cancer drugs, could lose up to $1.5 billion in revenue from
the blockbuster medicine in the medium term if six months
treatment had been shown to be just as beneficial.
Herceptin, known generically as trastuzumab, was first
approved in 1998 and had 2011 sales of 5.25 billion Swiss francs
($5.5 billion). It is used as a treatment for around a quarter
of breast cancer patients who have tumours that generate a
protein called HER2, which tends to make their disease more
aggressive.
Roche conducted a study that investigated the benefit of
using Herceptin for two years rather than one, while an opposing
French study looked whether patients got the same benefit from
just six months.
The Roche study found no difference in the rate at which
patients' cancer recurred or in how long patients lived. The
French study's results were inconclusive. Data from both trials
were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology
(ESMO) conference in Vienna on Monday.
"The key message for 2012 is that one year of treatment with
trastuzumab remains the standard of care for HER2 positive early
breast cancer patients," said Richard Gelber, a professor at
Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in
Boston in the United States, who led the Roche trial.
NO BLACK AND WHITE ANSWER
Presenting the French study, Xavier Pivot of the University
de Franche Comte in France, said the results were "inconclusive"
but showed a "trend in favour of 12 months treatment" rather
than six months.
He said his team was carrying out deeper analysis of the
data and would present more results in December, but added:
"The results probably won't give a black and white answer
and the researchers will probably need to look at subsets of
patients to see who benefits from six months of treatment and
who should get a full year."
Roche noted in a statement that Pivot's study also showed
that women treated for six months had a 28 percent greater risk
of their cancer coming back than those treated for a year.
This finding underlined the benefit of one year Herceptin as
standard of care, it said.
The firm's head of global product development Hal Barron
said the Roche study results answered an important question "and
support current medical practice".
Martine Piccart, who chairs the Breast International Group
which carried out the Roche trial, added in a statement:
"It's essential that our clinical trials help us understand
just how long patients need to receive a particular treatment.
"These results give us both the evidence and the reassurance
that it's not necessary to give patients with early-stage HER2
positive breast cancer Herceptin for more than one year."
The Swiss drugmaker is also due to present new data on
Monday on its experimental "armed antibody" drug known as TDM-1
as a treatment for HER-2 positive breast cancer.
TDM-1 combines Herceptin with a derivative of a powerful
type of chemotherapy and is designed to reduce the unpleasant
side effects of cancer treatments.