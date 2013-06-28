Roche's subcutaneous Herceptin gets EU green light

ZURICH, June 28 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Friday that European regulators had given a green light
to a new formulation of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which
it hopes will help extend the medicine's shelf life.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that its experts
had recommended approval of a new injectable version of
Herceptin, which cuts down treatment time to just two to five
minutes. It currently takes between 30 to 90 minutes to
administer the drug intravenously.
Herceptin, known generically as trastuzumab, is used as a
treatment for around a quarter of breast cancer patients who
have tumours that generate a protein called HER2, which tends to
make their disease more aggressive.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Tom Miles)