New formulation of Roche's Herceptin wins EU approval

ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Monday the European Commission had approved a new
formulation of its breast cancer drug Herceptin which allows the
medicine to be administered more quickly.
Roche said it had won approval for a new injectable version
of Herceptin which cuts down treatment time to just two to five
minutes. It currently takes between 30 to 90 minutes to
administer the drug intravenously.
Herceptin is used as a treatment for around a quarter of
breast cancer patients who have tumours that generate a protein
called HER2, which tends to make their disease more aggressive.
The drug, which goes off patent next year, is Roche's
third-biggest seller and notched up global revenues of 3.08
billion Swiss francs ($3.30 billion) in the first half of the
year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)