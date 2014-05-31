Roche immunotherapy drug shrinks tumours in early bladder cancer study

ZURICH May 31 Roche's experimental
drug that spurs the immune system to fight cancer shrank tumours
in 43 percent of people with a specific type of metastatic
bladder cancer, according to results of an early-stage trial
published on Saturday.
The drug MPDL3280A is part of a closely-watched class of
treatments known as anti-PDL1 therapies, which work by blocking
a tumour's ability to evade the immune system's defences.
U.S. health regulators have granted the drug breakthrough
therapy designation, which aims to fast-track the development
and review times of drugs for serious or life-threatening
conditions.
Data from the Phase I trial presented at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago found
MPDL3280A shrank tumours in 13 out of 30 patients who had been
previously treated for metastatic urothelial bladder cancer.
The patients were also identified as being PDL1 positive by
a diagnostic test being developed by Roche.
"It's exciting to see a potential new treatment for bladder
cancer patients who have been waiting a long time for new
therapies," said Peter Johnson, chief clinician at Cancer
Research UK whose experimental cancer medicine centre was used
in the trial.
Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide
resulting in around 145,000 deaths globally each year, Roche
said.
The drug is an engineered antibody that targets a protein
called PD-L1, for programmed death-ligand 1, and enables T cells
of the immune system to more effectively attack cancer cells.
PD-L1 is found on the surface of many cancer cells and impairs
the immune system's ability to fight the disease.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Louise Heavens)