New Roche breast cancer drug unaffordable, says UK body

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
LONDON, April 23 A new breast cancer drug from Roche that costs tens of thousands of pounds more than other treatments is unaffordable for Britain's state-run health service, the country's healthcare cost watchdog said on Wednesday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said Kadcyla was not effective enough to justify the price tag, which can is expected to reach 90,831 pounds ($152,800) per patient for a course of treatment.
The rebuff from the body responsible for deciding if drugs should be used on the National Health Service (NHS) formed part of a growing debate about the high price of modern medicines, especially those for treating cancer.
NICE has been assessing Kadcyla as a treatment for women with so-called HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, cannot be surgically removed and has stopped responding to initial treatment.
"We had hoped that Roche would have recognised the challenge the NHS faces in managing the adoption of expensive new treatments by reducing the cost of Kadcyla to the NHS," NICE Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said in a statement.
"We apply as much flexibility as we can in approving new treatments, but the reality is that given its price and what it offers to patients, it will displace more health benefit which the NHS could achieve in other ways, than it will offer to patients with breast cancer."
NICE's draft guidance recommending against Kadcyla's routine use is now open for consultation and Dillon said he hoped Roche would look again at the price. ($1 = 0.5944 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.