Drugmaker Roche says visited by authorities in China

SHANGHAI/ZURICH May 22 Swiss drugmaker Roche
Holding AG said on Thursday it had been visited by a
unit of China's anti-trust regulator, amid increasing scrutiny
over business practices in the pharmaceutical sector in the
country.
"We understand that a local government unit in Hangzhou
visited Roche's offices on May 21, but the specific details are
not yet clear. We will cooperate fully with the work of the
relevant government department," Roche said in a statement
emailed to Reuters on Thursday.
A Basel-based spokesman added that the authority was a local
unit of China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce
(SAIC), one of the country's anti-trust regulators, and the body
which usually takes the lead on probes into corruption.
Last week Chinese authorities charged executives at British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline over bribery and corruption,
with legal and industry sources saying that the crackdown
against the pharmaceuticals sector was now likely to get more
intense.
GSK has said it wants "to reach a resolution that will
enable the company to continue to make an important contribution
to the health and welfare of China and its citizens".
