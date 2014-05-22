UPDATE 2-China anti-graft watchdog visits Roche amid pharma crackdown

* Swiss drugmaker says specific details unclear
* China cracking down on wider pharma sector
(Adds comment from SAIC, updates shares)
By Adam Jourdan and Caroline Copley
SHANGHAI/ZURICH, May 22 Swiss drugmaker Roche
Holding AG said it had been visited by a unit of
China's anti-trust regulator, apart of a widening crackdown on
corruption and high prices in the country's pharmaceutical
sector.
It was not immediately clear what was behind the visit.
Roche said its offices in the eastern city of Hangzhou had
been visited by a unit of the State Administration for Industry
and Commerce (SAIC). The SAIC usually takes the lead in cases of
bribery and corruption.
"We understand that a local government unit in Hangzhou
visited Roche's offices on May 21, but the specific details are
not yet clear. We will cooperate fully with the work of the
relevant government department," Roche said in a statement
emailed to Reuters on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the local office of the SAIC told Reuters
the visit was for a range of issues, but declined to elaborate.
She said the office had yet to reach a conclusion about the
issue.
Roche's shares were trading down 0.5 percent at 264.7 francs
by 1019 GMT compared to a 0.4 percent weaker European healthcare
sector index
Last week Chinese authorities charged executives at British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline over bribery and corruption,
and legal and industry sources have said the crackdown on the
pharmaceuticals sector is likely to intensify.
"More and more firms have been visited by the SAIC in the
wake of the GSK case," John Huang, Shanghai-based managing
partner at law firm MWE China, told Reuters.
In 2013, Chinese authorities visited large international
drug manufacturers that included Novartis AG,
AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly & Co
and Bayer AG as part of a broad investigation
into the sector.
HUGE MARKET
China has become a magnet for global drugmakers and medical
device markets, with its pharmaceutical market set to become the
world's second-biggest behind the United States within three
years according to consultancy IMS Health.
It is a key growth market for Roche; sales of its drugs in
the country rose by 21 percent last year. Roche, which is the
world's largest maker of cancer drugs, does not give absolute
sales numbers for China.
A corruption inquiry in China can have a serious impact.
Official Chinese media said on Friday that GSK might have
suffered "irreparable damage" in the Chinese market from the
investigation, and that the charge was a warning to other
foreign firms in the country.
GSK's revenues in China plunged 61 percent in the third
quarter last year and were down 20 percent in the first quarter
of 2014 from a year earlier.
The British drugmaker has said it wants "to reach a
resolution that will enable the company to continue to make an
important contribution to the health and welfare of China and
its citizens".
Corruption is rife in China's healthcare sector, driven by
high targets for sales staff and low salaries for doctors.
Lawyers have estimated that around half of all pharmaceutical
firms in China were being investigated in some capacity.
