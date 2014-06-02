Roche acquires DNA sequencing firm for up to $350 mln

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH, June 2 Swiss drugmaker Roche said it was buying privately held Genia Technologies, which is developing a DNA sequencing platform, for up to $350 million including milestone payments.
Genia's shareholders will receive $125 million in cash and up to $225 million in contingent payments depending on certain milestones, Roche said in a statement on Monday.
"The addition of Genia's single molecule semiconductor DNA sequencing platform using nanopore technology strengthens our next generation sequencing pipeline," Roland Diggelmann, Chief Operating Officer of Roche Diagnostics, said in the statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------