UPDATE 1-EU medicines agency warns of stolen Roche cancer drug

LONDON, April 16 The European Medicines Agency
warned on Wednesday that vials of Roche's breast cancer
drug Herceptin, thought to have been stolen from hospitals in
Italy, have been tampered with and reintroduced into the supply
chain.
"Italian law enforcement authorities are currently
investigating the theft and are looking at whether other
medicines may also be affected," the agency said in a brief
statement.
So far there have been no reports that any harm has come to
patients who may have been given the stolen drug, which was sold
under false credentials.
Healthcare professionals have been alerted to the falsified
vials, which are labelled as Italian Herceptin 150 mg, the
agency said.
In a separate statement Roche said that counterfeit
Herceptin has been discovered in Britain, Finland and Germany.
A chemical analysis of one of the bogus vials found that the
product did not contain the injectable cancer medicine's active
ingredient, the company said. In other cases, there was evidence
of tampering or dilution although the vials did contain
Herceptin, it said.
"Such tampering could compromise the sterility or efficacy
of the product putting the health and wellbeing of patients at
risk," Roche said.
The Basel-based firm said it was recalling all vials
suspected of being falsified as a precautionary measure.
Roche's drugs have been targeted by counterfeiters in the
past. In 2012 bogus copies of its cancer drug Avastin entered
the supply chain in the United States and Europe.
Herceptin is Roche's third-biggest seller with sales of
1.526 billion Swiss francs ($1.74 billion) in the first quarter
of 2014.
