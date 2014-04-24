U.S. FDA approves test to detect DNA of cancer-causing HPV strains

April 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Thursday approved the use of a test for cancer-causing
strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), clearing the way for
replacement of the Pap smears used to screen most women for
cervical cancer.
The FDA said the cobas HPV Test, made by Switzerland's Roche
Holding AG, can be used for women age 25 and older to
help assess the need for additional diagnostic testing.
The test had previously been approved in conjunction with,
or as a follow up to, a Pap test, which examines cervical cells
for changes that might become cervical cancer.
Experts have said it will be tough to convince doctors to
move from the current testing guidelines, which call for the use
of both Pap tests and HPV tests, since there have been no
studies directly comparing the regimens.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Nick Zieminski)