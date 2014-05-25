Roche expects above-market trend U.S. diagnostics sales growth-exec

| DUBAI
DUBAI May 25 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
expects sales from its diagnostic division to grow
faster in the United States than the market trend and it will
not reduce prices despite reimbursement cuts in the U.S. health
programme, an executive said.
In April, the U.S. released final reimbursement rates for
2015 Medicare Advantage plans, which insurers and Wall Street
analysts say represents a cut of about 3 percent. That comes
after a year in which the government cut payments by about 6
percent.
"Reimbursement will continue to come under pressure as all
healthcare funding comes under pressure," Roland Diggelmann,
chief operating officer of Roche Diagnostics Global, told
Reuters in Dubai. "There are reimbursement reductions, but we
also see an increase in testing volumes."
Roche's diagnostics business had sales worth 10.5 billion
Swiss francs ($11.72 billion) last year, a quarter of which came
from North America. First-quarter sales revenue rose 7 percent
at constant exchange rates to 2.46 billion Swiss francs.
Diggelmann said Roche's diagnostics sales growth in the U.S.
would be "above the market... consequently we don't see a need
to reduce pricing".
"We've had a very good start to the year in the U.S," he
said. "We see really good demand. Diagnostics is the key to
sustainable healthcare."
Diggelmann said the diabetes business, which accounted for
23 percent of the diagnostic division's sales last year, would
remain volatile.
"It will be impacted by most likely continuous reimbursement
reductions, but we remain positive about the market for diabetes
because fundamentals are very strong," said Diggelmann.
He estimated there were about 380 million people globally
with diabetes, many of whom had yet to be diagnosed.
"This corresponds with the changing lifestyle we've observed
so there will be a higher prevalence of diabetes in developing
countries as well as developed countries," added Diggelmann.
($1 = 0.8958 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Jason Neely)