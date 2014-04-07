Roche buys U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in $450 million deal

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy privately-held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics business.
The Basel-based firm said it will pay IQuum shareholders $275 million upfront and up to $175 million in contingent product-related milestones.
"With IQuum, we further strengthen our molecular diagnostics offerings with cutting-edge technology and products that serve the point of care segment," said Roland Diggelmann, head of Roche's diagnostics division, in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .