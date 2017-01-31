Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg

Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg also reported. bloom.bg/2knSjG5

Roche was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)