Roche says committed to diabetes care after report it may exit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.
There has been "no change", said a Roche spokesman. "We remain committed to Diabetes Care."
Bloomberg had reported alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. [bloom.bg/2knSjG5 ]
Roche said last year it had no plans to sell the business.
There has been activity with similar businesses, with Johnson & Johnson saying last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division. Bayer AG sold its diabetes business to KKR and Panasonic in 2015 for $1.1 billion.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.