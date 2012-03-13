UPDATE 2-U.S. FTC asks Roche for more information on Illumina bid

* Seeks information on Roche's microarray business
* Request extends waiting period on proposed deal by 10 days
March 13 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
said it received a request for additional information
from the Federal Trade Commission related to its $5.7 billion
hostile bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina Inc.
The agency is seeking more information on Roche's microarray
business. Microarrays, also known as gene chips, are used by
scientists to analyze the expression of thousands of genes
simultaneously.
The request extends the waiting period on the proposed
transaction by 10 days after Roche provides the information
requested by the FTC, unless it is extended voluntarily by Roche
or terminated sooner by the FTC.
Illumina has adopted a "poison pill" defense strategy for
Roche's unsolicited bid and has advised shareholders not to
tender any of their shares on the grounds the price was too low.
Roche said it will continue to cooperate with the FTC as it
conducts its review of the proposed transaction.
San Diego-based Illumina makes machines that decode a
person's entire genome and would give Roche a leading position
in the market for gene sequencing, which can help identify which
patients may benefit from a given drug.