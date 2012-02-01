UPDATE 3-Roche hopeful for Illumina deal, new products

* Roche CEO confident for Illumina bid

BASEL, Feb 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, bidding $5.7 billion for U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina, pinned its hopes on new products to drive growth this year after reporting a 4 percent fall in 2011 earnings.

"With 17 positive late-stage clinical trials in 2011, we continue to build our future business with innovative products," Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Wednesday.

Schwan said he was confident Roche would prevail with its bid for Illumina, which should give the company a leading position in the market for gene sequencing that can help better identify which patients will benefit from a given drug.

"We are very confident that this transaction will go through because it is a very attractive offer," Schwan told reporters.

Illumina has so far resisted Roche's hostile bid, which would be the company's largest acquisition since it bought the remaining stake in U.S. biotech group Genentech it did not already own for nearly $47 billion.

Roche is offering $44.50 per share for Illumina, but some investors believe it may have to hike this offer to win control as it did with Genentech and test maker Ventana, even after declaring its initial offers for those firms fair.

On Tuesday, Roche named a slate of director candidates for election at Illumina as it aimed to win control of the board in the takeover battle.

"Roche will continue to try to convince (Illumina) ... there can be a friendly outcome to this acquisition if they want," said Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss said. "As seen in the past with Genentech and Ventana, sweetening the terms works wonders."

The gene sequencing technology that Roche is targeting with its bid for San Diego-based Illumina is central to medicine's future as it allows researchers to better predict how patients will respond to a drug.

The recent approval of Roche's skin cancer drug Zelboraf and its companion diagnostic, as well as strong study results from experimental breast cancer treatment pertuzumab, have underscored its commitment to targeted medicines.

BRIGHTER OUTLOOK

Roche said it hoped sales will grow in the low-to-mid single digit range at constant exchange rates this year, up from a 2011 target of "low single-digit" growth. It is also aiming for a high single-digit rise in its core earnings.

Its positive comments compared with more conservative guidance from rivals such as Novartis AG, which is grappling with competition from cheaper copies of some of its most important products.

Roche posted a 4 percent drop in core 2011 earnings per share to 12.30 Swiss francs, compared with a forecast for 12.40 francs, as the strong Swiss currency weighed. Stripping out the currency impact, core EPS rose 11 percent.

Full-year sales rose 2 percent at constant exchange rates to 42.5 billion francs, in line with estimates, with sales at the pharma unit inching up 1 percent and diagnostics sales up 6 percent.

At 1134 GMT, Roche stock was down 0.6 percent, lagging a 0.4 percent rise in the European healthcare sector as some investors were disappointed by profitability in the pharma unit.

"Given the pull-back following the Illumina deal and these results, we now expect the Roche equity story to swiftly return to a focus on Roche's pipeline-driven growth opportunities," Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race said in a note.

Analysts are more upbeat about Roche's prospects after a slew of positive product news last year -- a rebound from a disappointing year in 2010 -- and investors are looking to results from other key drugs, including experimental breast cancer therapy, T-DM1, expected later this year.

Sales of Avastin, once Roche's top seller, were likely to start growing again, reversing several quarters of decline, driven by its use in ovarian cancer and emerging markets. Roche is sticking to its peak sales forecast of 7 billion francs.

Avastin sales fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter after a 10 percent decline in the third quarter. Overall, it raked in sales of 5.3 billion francs for the full year, down 7 percent.