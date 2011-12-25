Roche had lower sales in Europe, stable U.S.-report

BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
* CEO says is seeing double-digit sales growth in Asia-paper
* Says confident to outperform market in mid and long term
ZURICH Dec 25 Swiss drugmaker Roche is seeing falling sales in Europe, stable sales in the United States and double-digit growth in Asia, its Chief Executive said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
Asked about the company's performance in 2011, Severin Schwan told SonntagsZeitung: "While sales are stable in the U.S., we see falling numbers in Europe. In Asia, we see double-digit growth, especially in China where the growth rate is significantly above 30 percent."
The pharma industry is grappling with pricing pressures as cash-strapped governments cut back on healthcare spending.
But Schwan said he was confident on Roche's perspectives. "(Chairman Franz Humer) and I are both very confident that Roche can outperform the market in the mid and long term."
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)