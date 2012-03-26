UPDATE 3-Roche digs in as extends Illumina bid again

* Offer of $44.50 per share extended until April 20
* Roche has $5.7 bln hostile bid for Illumina
* Illumina says offer is "grossly inadequate"
* Showdown set for Illumina agm on April 18
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, March 26 Roche Holding AG on
Monday extended its $5.7 billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder
Illumina for a second time as the Swiss drugmaker
sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy of playing a long
game.
Roche is offering $44.50 per share for Illumina, but
analysts expect the company ultimately to raise its offer for
the San Diego-based group.
Illumina, which has adopted a "poison pill" defence strategy
for Roche's unsolicited bid, said that Roche's offer remained
"grossly inadequate."
"Illumina is positioned to create far more value than Roche
has offered. Our shareholders clearly agree," the company said
in a statement.
Only about 0.1 percent of Illumina's shares outstanding have
so far been tendered to Roche, the Basel-based company said.
Roche urged Illumina shareholders last week to take up its
offer, originally made in January, which it views as "full and
fair."
Investors have said Roche may have to raise its bid to
around $60 per share to win Illumina, whose shares have come
down from a six-month high of $55.39 hit when the offer was
announced to close at $50.46 on Friday
Roche shares were up 0.5 percent at 0952 GMT, ahead of a
slightly firmer sector index.
WAITING GAME
The next stage in Roche's hostile bid is Illumina's annual
general meeting on April 18, for which Roche has named a slate
of director candidates for election to Illumina's board in a bid
to gain control.
It is vying to fill the seats of four directors, whose terms
will expire at the meeting this year. Roche will also try to
convince shareholders to expand the board to 11 members by
adding two more Roche-nominated directors in an attempt to win a
majority.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, has
already extended its offer for Illumina once as it digs in and
plays a waiting game before possibly stepping in with a higher
offer, a strategy that has paid off in the past.
The group took seven months to buy U.S. diagnostic
test-maker Ventana for $3.4 billion in 2008. It first made an
unsolicited, low-end bid before increasing its original offer by
19 percent.
"We see the acquisition of Illumina as a good strategic fit
and expect further six to eighteen months for the deal to be
settled," said Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss.
Illumina makes machines that decode a person's entire genome
and would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene
sequencing, which can help better identify which patients
benefit from a given drug.
Roche has been pushing ahead in developing targeted
therapies and Illumina's technology would help it to progress
further in this field as gene sequencing is central to
"personalised" medicine, particularly in cancer.
The Basel-based company extended its offer until 6.00 p.m.
New York time on April 20. Roche said all other terms of the
offer remained the same.
Greenhill & Co., LLC and Citigroup Markets, Inc. are
advising Roche on the deal and Davis Polk & Wardell LLP is
acting as legal counsel.
Illumina's financial advisers are Goldman Sachs and BofA
Merill Lynch, while its legal counsel is Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP.