UPDATE 2-Roche hikes cash bid for Illumina by 15 pct

* Roche offering $51 per share for Illumina
* Illumina AGM on April 18
* Illumina shares closed at $49.88 on Wednesday
ZURICH, March 29 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding
AG has hiked its cash bid offer for U.S. gene
sequencing company Illumina by 15 percent to over $6
billion in a bid to win over shareholders ahead of Illumina's
annual general meeting next month.
Roche is now offering $51.00 per share, up from an initial
bid of $44.50 per share, one it had considered "full and fair"
but that was dismissed as too low by the target company, which
has adopted a "poison pill".
"Based on our discussions with Illumina shareholders we have
seen interest to accelerate the takeover process. As a result,
we are increasing our offer price to $51.00 per share," Roche
said in a statement on Thursday.
Illumina shares, which have broadly been trading around the
$50 mark since the middle of February, closed at $49.88 on
Wednesday night.
Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said it
still wanted to enter discussions with Illumina, but that it
would continue to pursue the deal unilaterally if management at
the San-Diego based group refused to talk.
Analysts had expected Roche to raise its bid for Illumina,
but the decision to do so now comes earlier than many had
anticipated.
"It was certainly triggered by discussions with the biggest
shareholders. The top seven hold 55 percent so $51 is probably
the consensus amongst them," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst
Martin Voegtli who puts the new value of the deal at $6.5
billion.
"Now the pressure on the Illumina board and management is
increasing and that's a big step towards speeding up this deal,"
Voegtli said, adding the transaction could be completed in the
next two months.
Roche, which has already extended its initial offer twice
for Illumina, has a history of success with hostile takeouts, as
highlighted by the earlier buys of U.S. diagnostic test-maker
Ventana and U.S. biotech group Genentech.
Roche has been forging ahead in developing targeted
therapies and Illumina's technology would help it to progress
further in this field as gene sequencing can help better
identify which patients benefit from a given drug.
Greenhill & Co., LLC and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. are
acting as financial advisors to Roche.