UPDATE 1-Roche's new leukaemia drug superior to Rituxan in study

ZURICH, July 24 Roche's experimental leukaemia
drug known as GA101 delayed disease progression in people with
one of the most common forms of blood cancer longer than its
top-seller Rituxan, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Roche is hoping GA101 will help fend off cheaper competition
for Rituxan, which loses patent protection in Europe later this
year, threatening a blockbuster product with nearly $7 billion
in annual sales.
A late stage study showed GA101, or obinutuzumab, used in
combination with chemotherapy, helped people with a particular
form of leukaemia live longer without their disease worsening
when compared with Rituxan which is also known as MabThera.
The drugs were given in conjunction with the commonly used
chemotherapy chlorambucil to previously untreated patients with
chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who also had other health
problems, such as heart disease.
Roche said specific sugar molecules in GA101 were modified
to change its interaction with the body's immune cells, creating
a unique antibody designed to engage the patient's own immune
system to help attack the cancerous cells.
Roche said final data from the study would be submitted to
the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting in December.
