Roche, Chiasma ink deal on gland disorder treatment

ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Monday it would work with privately held Chiasma to
develop and market a treatment for growth hormone disorders in a
deal worth almost $600 million in upfront and milestone
payments.
The companies will work on the development Octreolin, an
oral form of a growth hormone treatment now only sold in
injections. Octreolin is currently in a late stage trial for the
treatment of a condition caused by excessive growth hormone.
Roche will make an upfront payment of $65 million to
Chiasma, further milestone payments of up to $530 million and
double digit royalties on net sales of Octreolin.
