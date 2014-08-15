Roche says US approves Avastin drug to treat cervical cancer

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
ZURICH Aug 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the use of its Avastin cancer drug in combination with chemotherapy to treat advanced cervical cancer.
Avastin has now been approved to treat five distinct tumour types in the United States, Roche said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.