Roche says US approves Avastin drug to treat cervical cancer

ZURICH Aug 15 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the use of its Avastin cancer drug in combination with chemotherapy to treat advanced cervical cancer.

Avastin has now been approved to treat five distinct tumour types in the United States, Roche said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
