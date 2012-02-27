版本:
Roche extends Illumina offer until late March

ZURICH Feb 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche announced on Monday it had extended its offer of $44.50 per share for gene sequencing company Illumina until March 23.

Illumina is a major player in the emerging field of gene sequencing and had rejected Roche's previous $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid.

