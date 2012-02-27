Roche extends Illumina offer until late March

BRIEF-LUCARA DIAMOND REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.03/SHARE
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $68.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
ZURICH Feb 27 Swiss drugmaker Roche announced on Monday it had extended its offer of $44.50 per share for gene sequencing company Illumina until March 23.
Illumina is a major player in the emerging field of gene sequencing and had rejected Roche's previous $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid.
* Board has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives
* Dundee Energy announces 2016 financial results