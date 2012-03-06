Roche sees alternatives to Illumina if bid fails

ZURICH, March 6 Roche still hopes
to succeed in its $5.7 billion hostile cash bid for U.S. gene
decoder Illumina, but sees other alternatives if the
takeover fails on price, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman said on
Tuesday.
"It remains our preference to reach a consensual takeover
agreement with Illumina and to start talks about that," Chairman
Franz Humer told the Roche annual meeting of shareholders.
"Roche and Illumina could profit from a speedy merger,
however there are also alternatives for us in this field if the
takeover fails on price."
Roche extended its offer for Illumina last week, showing its
willingness to play a waiting game, a strategy that has paid off
with takeover targets in the past, although it will probably
ultimately have to raise its bid to win control.