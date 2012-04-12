Roche Q1 sales flat as Illumina bid battle rages

* Q1 sales 11 bln Sfr vs 11 bln in Reuters poll

* Avastin sales 1.385 bln Sfr vs 1.39 bln in poll

* Says Illumina bid "more than adequate" to begin talks

* Affirms 2012 outlook

ZURICH, April 12 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG posted solid first-quarter sales on Thursday as its key cancer drug Avastin sold better after recent setbacks even as the firm was hit by the strong Swiss franc and price pressure in Europe.

Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, said first-quarter sales fell 1 percent to 11.03 billion Swiss francs, but rose 2 percent at constant exchange rates, meeting the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales of Avastin rose 1 percent to 1.385 billion francs compared to the average analyst forecast for 1.39 billion, reversing several quarters of decline for what used to be Roche's top selling drug.

Roche said its $6.7 billion bid for Illumina, was "more than adequate" to begin negotiations with the maker of genetic analysis equipment that can help better identify which patients will benefit from a given drug.