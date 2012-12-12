Roche to invest 240 mln Sfr into German site; 50 new jobs

ZURICH Dec 12 Roche said on Wednesday it will invest more than 240 million Swiss francs ($257 million) into Germany, including a new production facility near Munich for its diagnostics arm which will go into production next December and create 50 new jobs.

"This investment in meeting global demand for immunoassays is further evidence of the success of our personalised healthcare strategy," Roche's diagnostics operating chief Roland Diggelmann said.

An immunoassay is a diagnostic lab test used in diagnosing diseases. ($1 = 0.9325 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)