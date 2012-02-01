Roche upbeat on 2012 sales as targets Illumina

* 2011 sales 42.5 bln Sfr

* Roche targets "low to mid single digit" sales growth

* 2011 target had been for low single digit sales growth

* Outlook for "high single-digit" core EPS growth in 2012

BASEL, Feb 1 Roche Holding AG gave an upbeat sales outlook for 2012, as the Swiss drugmaker posted a 4 percent drop in full-year earnings, just missing analyst estimates.

Roche, which has just launched a hostile bid for U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina, said on Wednesday its core earnings per share slipped to 12.30 Swiss francs due to weaker sales of cancer drug Avastin and the strong franc.

Roche's core EPS had been expected to drop to 12.4 francs, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll.