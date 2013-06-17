版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 17日 星期一 13:13 BJT

Roche drug approved in Japan for treatment of brain cancer

ZURICH, June 17 Japan's health ministry has approved drug Avastin for the treatment of aggressive brain cancer in Japan, Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Monday.

Avastin is the first new medicine approved worldwide for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer, in the last eight years, Roche said. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
