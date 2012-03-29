Roche may raise bid again if Illumina engaged-source

| March 29
March 29 Roche would be open to further
raising its bid for Illumina above its latest $51 a
share offer, if the U.S. gene sequencing company engaged in
talks and Roche saw more value in its business, a source
familiar with the situation said.
Earlier in the day, Roche raised its bid for Illumina to
$6.7 billion to win over shareholders ahead of a key vote on
April the 18th to renew Illumina's board members.
But Roche is facing opposition from Illumina's
second-largest shareholder Baillie Gifford which owns over 11
percent of the company, the source and several shareholders
said.
Roche and Illumina were not available for comment.