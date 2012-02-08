Roche disappointed by Illumina bid rejection

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it was disappointed that gene sequencing company Illumina had rejected its $5.7 billion takeover bid as inadequate, but stood by its offer as "full and fair."
"We are disappointed that Illumina's Board of Directors has recommended against our offer and refuses to engage in substantive discussions with Roche," said Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan.
Roche said it was ready to start discussions to enter into a negotiated transaction with Illumina at any time.
Illumina said on Tuesday that Roche's hostile bid failed to properly value its existing and coming products and recommended that stockholders not tender any of their shares to Roche.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.