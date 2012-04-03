版本:
Roche says disappointed by Illumina bid rejection

ZURICH, April 3 Roche said it is disappointed by Illumina Inc.'s rejection of its sweetened offer, which values the genetic sequencing company at roughly $6.7 billion.

"Roche's increased offer is highly attractive. By not engaging with Roche, Illumina reinforces the notion that its board and management are determined to preserve their positions rather than maximize shareholder value," the Swiss drugmaker's Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in a statement on Tuesday.

