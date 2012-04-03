Roche says disappointed by Illumina bid rejection

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, April 3 Roche said it is disappointed by Illumina Inc.'s rejection of its sweetened offer, which values the genetic sequencing company at roughly $6.7 billion.
"Roche's increased offer is highly attractive. By not engaging with Roche, Illumina reinforces the notion that its board and management are determined to preserve their positions rather than maximize shareholder value," the Swiss drugmaker's Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in a statement on Tuesday.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.