Roche bans rivals from comparing copycat drugs to Herceptin

ZURICH Feb 7 Pharmaceutical group Roche
said it secured an injunction from an Indian court
banning generic drug makers Biocon and Mylan
from comparing their copycat versions of Roche's Herceptin
breast cancer treatment to the original.
Mylan and Biocon, which co-developed breast cancer drugs
CANMab and Hertraz they say are biosimilars of Herceptin, are no
longer allowed to refer to Herceptin or its manufacturing
process, safety, efficacy and sales when communicating about
their drugs, the New Delhi High Court ruled on Wednesday.
India's Biocon and U.S.-based Mylan launched CANMab and
Hertraz in India this year after Roche decided last summer not
to pursue a patent application for Herceptin in India, paving
the way for generic drugmakers to produce cheaper copies, known
as biosimilars because they are not identical to the original
drug.
"Roche has filed and secured an injunction against Biocon
and Mylan. The injunction prevents the companies from comparing
their products to Herceptin," Roche spokeswoman Silvia Dobry
said in an emailed statement on Friday.
She said Roche had taken this action to make sure Biocon and
Mylan's products really had demonstrated comparable efficacy and
safety to Roche's drug.
"It is unclear if the products meet the criteria for
biosimilar products," she said.
Biocon and Mylan won approval from the Indian drug regulator
in November for marketing a generic version of Herceptin.
Biocon said in a statement on its website the injunction was
"an extremely shocking, but not unexpected development", adding
Roche was trying to prevent Indian patients from accessing a
more affordable trastuzumab, the generic name of Herceptin.
"We are confident that once we are heard by the court, this
injunction placing certain limits on promotional activities will
not stand," Biocon said.
Mylan could not immediately be reached for comment.
Western pharmaceutical companies are keen to tap into
India's $13 billion drug market, but there are concerns about
the level of protection for intellectual property in the
country, where generic medicines account for more than 90
percent of drug sales.