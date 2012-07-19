版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 19日 星期四 15:40 BJT

Roche gets U.S. approval for insulin pump system

ZURICH, July 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given clearance for Roche's new interactive insulin pump system for diabetics, the Swiss drugmaker said.

The system combines a blood glucose metre with an insulin pump which can exchange data in both directions via wireless technology and allows the insulin pump to be operated remotely, Roche said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The FDA clearance was the second for a diabetes product this year for Roche, the world leader in the blood glucose monitoring market with its Accu-Chek brand. In January, the FDA approved a new Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring system.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐