Roche streamlines production in Basel, cutting up to 190 jobs

ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche
will combine two production operations in Basel in a move that
will cut up to 190 jobs over this year and next, it said on
Thursday.
Merging the active substance and small molecule drug
production lines reflects the company's changing portfolio,
focusing more on specialised drugs in smaller volumes, it said
in a statement.
Small molecule substances are used in the large majority of
most traditional drugs.
The company said lower overall capacity will be required as
its older drugs, which require significantly higher production
volumes, lose patent protection.
Roche employs about 15,000 staff in Switzerland.
(Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing
by David Goodman)