CORRECTED-Roche says Kadcyla wins European approval

(Corrects to remove reference to Japan approval from the third paragraph)

ZURICH Nov 20 Roche said on Wednesday its drug Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, had been approved in Europe following U.S. approval in February.

Kadcyla treats patients with late-stage disease whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a protein known as HER2.

It works by attaching Herceptin to a drug called DM1, developed by ImmunoGen, which interferes with cancer cell growth. ImmunoGen will receive a $5 million milestone payment from Roche following the approval. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)