CORRECTED-Roche says Kadcyla wins European approval

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
(Corrects to remove reference to Japan approval from the third paragraph)
ZURICH Nov 20 Roche said on Wednesday its drug Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, had been approved in Europe following U.S. approval in February.
Kadcyla treats patients with late-stage disease whose cancer cells contain increased amounts of a protein known as HER2.
It works by attaching Herceptin to a drug called DM1, developed by ImmunoGen, which interferes with cancer cell growth. ImmunoGen will receive a $5 million milestone payment from Roche following the approval. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.