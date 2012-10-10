版本:
Roche, Lilly drugs chosen for Alzheimer's prevention trial

Oct 10 Roche Holding AG's experimental drug gantenerumab and Eli Lilly & Co's solanezumab have been chosen to be tested in a high-profile global Alzheimer's disease prevention trial, and a second Lilly medicine is being considered for potential inclusion in the study, Washington University said on Wednesday.

The St. Louis-based University said the trial, expected to begin in early 2013, will enroll 160 patients with inherited gene mutations that typically lead to Alzheimer's disease at a young age.

