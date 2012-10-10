Roche, Lilly drugs chosen for Alzheimer's prevention trial

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
Oct 10 Roche Holding AG's experimental drug gantenerumab and Eli Lilly & Co's solanezumab have been chosen to be tested in a high-profile global Alzheimer's disease prevention trial, and a second Lilly medicine is being considered for potential inclusion in the study, Washington University said on Wednesday.
The St. Louis-based University said the trial, expected to begin in early 2013, will enroll 160 patients with inherited gene mutations that typically lead to Alzheimer's disease at a young age.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.