BRIEF-Roche, Lilly drugs chosen for trial to prevent early-onset Alzheimer's

Oct 10 washington University in St. Louis: * Says Roche drug gantenerumab, Eli Lilly's solanezumab chosen for

alzheimer's prevention trial -- Washington university * Lilly beta secretase inhibitor also selected for potential inclusion

in global trial - Washington university * Trial expected to begin early 2013 to test three drugs; each target

alzheimer's in different way -- Washington university * Trial to be conducted at Washington university by dominantly inherited

alzheimer's network trials unit (dian tu) -- Washington university * Trial to involve 160 people with inherited gene mutations that typically lead

to alzheimer's at young age -- Washington university