Roche rules out mega deals, open to smaller ones - paper

ZURICH, Sept 4 Roche has ruled out
major "double-digit billion" purchases but is open to smaller
deals, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman said in an interview with
a German newspaper published on Thursday.
Christoph Franz said the group was always on the look-out
for corporate tie-ups and smaller acquisitions, but ruled out
any large-scale deals.
"We are still not planning big purchases. We have a highly
innovative research and development pipeline in pharma as well
as diagnostics," Franz told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung.
"But of course we don't have the all the best ideas
ourselves. That's why we are always looking at the landscape of
innovative businesses for cooperation, targeted partnerships and
also acquisitions. That is a fundamentally different approach to
significant double-digit billion purchases," he said.
This leaves the door open for similar deals to its $8.3
billion cash purchase of U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc
that was announced last month.
In a separate interview on Thursday with a Swiss newspaper,
Franz did not rule out making a move for the nearly 40 percent
of Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd that
it does not already own.
"In my career I have learnt that it is not sensible to rule
certain things out for all eternity," Franz told Basler Zeitung,
when asked whether Roche would alter its holdings in Chugai.
There has been talk that Roche may buy the shares in Chugai
that it does not already own for about $10 billion, although
Chugai has denied it was in talks over a such a deal.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)