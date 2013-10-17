Roche CEO says committed to bolt-on buys

ZURICH Oct 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche prefers bolt-on acquisitions to mega mergers, its chief executive told an analyst call.

"When it comes to acquisitions you know we are not into mega mergers," Severin Schwan told an analyst call.

"We are firmly committed to bolt on acquisitions where we build our existing core franchises in pharma and in diagnostics and that can be product deals and technology deals."