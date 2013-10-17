Roche CEO says committed to bolt-on buys

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Oct 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche prefers bolt-on acquisitions to mega mergers, its chief executive told an analyst call.
"When it comes to acquisitions you know we are not into mega mergers," Severin Schwan told an analyst call.
"We are firmly committed to bolt on acquisitions where we build our existing core franchises in pharma and in diagnostics and that can be product deals and technology deals." (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.