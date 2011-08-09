CORRECTED - US approval of Roche melanoma drug may come early

(Corrects FDA review deadline in paragraph 4 to Oct. 28 from
Nov. 11)
* FDA approval could come as early as this week-source
* Simultaneous approval of diagnostic test expected
* Roche drug would compete with Bristol's Yervoy
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 U.S. regulators are moving
quickly with Roche's ROG.VX application for targeted melanoma
drug vemurafenib, which could receive approval as early as this
week, according to a source familiar with the situation.
A pivotal trial found that advanced melanoma patients
taking the experimental pill, being developed in partnership
with Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T), were 63 percent less likely to
die from the disease than patients given chemotherapy.
Vemurafenib, whose brand name is Zelboraf, is designed for
patients with tumors that have a mutation in a gene known as
BRAF that allows melanoma cells to grow. About half of all
melanomas, the deadliest form of skin cancer, have the genetic
aberration.
Roche filed for U.S. approval of the drug in May and the
Food and Drug Administration is slated to decide on the
application no later than Oct. 28. Approval of a test to detect
the BRAF mutation is expected at the same time.
"We are getting the sense that approval is imminent," said
the source familiar with the matter.
An FDA spokeswoman declined to comment on the timing of a
decision, but did say the November deadline is "a performance
goal post" for the agency, which in the past has approved
medicines ahead of time.
In late April, the FDA approved Johnson and Johnson's
(JNJ.N) prostate cancer drug Zytiga about two months before the
scheduled deadline.
In March, the FDA approved the first treatment to help
patients with advanced melanoma live longer. The drug Yervoy,
or ipilimumab, is sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N).
Yervoy, which posted better-than-expected sales in the
second quarter and costs about $120,000 for a course of
therapy, is an antibody designed to spur the immune system to
fight off the melanoma.
Analysts have forecast annual Zelboraf sales for Roche of
$732 million by 2015, while Bristol's Yervoy sales are expected
to reach $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Roche and Bristol have also agreed to collaborate on a
novel clinical trial to see if the two melanoma drugs are safe
and effective if taken together, potentially allowing them to
be prescribed as a drug cocktail. [ID:nN06254719]
COMBINATION THERAPY
Roche's Genentech unit, which will market the cancer drug
in the United States, declined to comment on price. The company
estimates that around 9,500 of the 70,000 new cases of melanoma
expected to be diagnosed in the United States this year will be
advanced forms of the skin cancer, with the BRAF mutation found
in about half of all melanoma cases.
The diagnostic test will cost around $150, according to Paul
Brown, president of Roche Diagnostics.
"This is really now the exemplar of personalized healthcare
... science and our understanding of disease has fundamentally
changed and grown over the last 5 to 10 years," he said.
If approved, the medicine would be the first new oncology
product from Genentech since 2004's launch of lung cancer drug
Tarceva.
Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, director of the melanoma program at
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee and a vemurafenib
trial investigator, said the drug "will have an immediate
impact on many patients with melanoma," particularly those with
aggressive disease.
"Ipilimumab has very different characteristics, and in
patients with disease that is not so aggressive and you have a
much longer period in which to follow them, ipi is a good
alternative and could be given initially," he said.
Sosman also said patients eventually become resistant to
Zelboraf, and there is a need for more investigation of
combination therapies.
"I'm alive," said 52-year-old melanoma patient Susan Steel.
"I probably wouldn't be without this drug."
Diagnosed with melanoma in 2005, Steel has been on
vemurafenib since January under an expanded access program and
seen her tumor volume shrink as much as 80 percent.
Side effects have included rash, slight hair loss, extreme
photosensitivity and joint pain.
"All of this is irrelevant," Steel said. "I can still talk.
I can still make speeches, take care of my children ... I can
listen to all the reasons why my daughter doesn't want to
complete her college applications. That was a gift."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Michele Gershberg)